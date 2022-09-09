HALL COUNTY — Questions about trees, erosion, drought or water quality can be directed to representatives of Nebraska’s natural resources districts during Husker Harvest Days Sept. 13-15.

 “This is a great opportunity for producers to meet with conservation agencies all in one place and learn more about cost-share programs that can benefit their operation and Nebraska’s natural resources,” said Orval Gigstad, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.

