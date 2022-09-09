HALL COUNTY — Questions about trees, erosion, drought or water quality can be directed to representatives of Nebraska’s natural resources districts during Husker Harvest Days Sept. 13-15.
“This is a great opportunity for producers to meet with conservation agencies all in one place and learn more about cost-share programs that can benefit their operation and Nebraska’s natural resources,” said Orval Gigstad, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
Located in the Natural Resources Hub (39E), Nebraska’s NRDs are stationed with various organizations that offer conservation assistance, cost-share opportunities and producer programs at the farm show near Alda and Grand Island. Attendees can visit with the Nebraska Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, The Nature Conservancy, and Central Platte NRD’s Native Prairie and Pollination Awareness Program.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Water Well Standards Program also will be on site to provide free water testing to screen for nitrate in minutes. Private well owners should bring a cup-size sample of water in a clean container.
In addition, the Natural Resources Districts will announce three individuals to induct into the NRD Hall of Fame during a news conference at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 on the Hospitality Tent Stage (SE Quadrant, No. 33). The new inductees will include an NRD board member, a district employee and a district supporter.
During the three-day event, Husker Harvest attendees also will receive a free Colorado Blue Spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program.
All 23 Nebraska NRDs administer tree planting programs to provide trees and shrubs for local landowners. Each district varies, but possible services include planting, weed barrier installation or weed control, and drip irrigation.
Free prairie grass seed also will be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.
For more information on the Conservation Tree Program and other conservation resources, visit www.nrdnet.org.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Nebraska’s NRDs. For more information, visit nrdnet.org and follow #Since1972 on social media.
