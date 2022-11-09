Nuckolls County
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 1325
David J. Else (D) 179
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) 54
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/ Kelly (R) 1276
Blood/ Davis (D) 234
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) 48
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) 1352
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) 1293
Katrina Tomsen (L) 194
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) 1315
Larry Bolinger (LMN) 182
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) 1314
Gene Siadek (L) 112
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) 88
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 4
Eric Kamler (R) 1312
Nuckolls County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Jerry Grove (R) 276
Kenneth Rempe (D) 166
District 3
Tim Zikmund (R) 591
County Assessor
Susan M. Rogers (R) 1446
County Attorney
John V. Hodge (R) 1380
County Clerk
Carrie Miller (R) 1449
Clerk of District Court
Royce Gonzales (R) 1454
County Sheriff
Bradley L. Baker (R) 1426
County Treasurer
Tami Sharp (R) 1443
Legislature District 38
Tyler R. Cappel 233
Dave Murman 1173
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 5
Kirk Penner 848
Helen Raikes 413
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Paul R. Kenney 763
Julie Hehnke 434
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Judge Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes 955
No 259
Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 5
Shall Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr. be retained in office?
Yes 926
No 247
Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes 910
No 242
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes 889
No 241
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes 883
No 235
Judge of County Court
District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes 908
No 226
Central Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Diane R. Keller 1084
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 4
Warren Taylor 191
Subdistrict 5
Aaron Paus 207
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
Subdistrict 7
(No filings)
At-Large
Russell Ochsner 548
Lower Republican Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 5 (Two-year)
Lee Fintel 604
Subdistrict 5
Don Duffy 588
At-Large
Bradley Wulf 586
South Central Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdivision 3
Jim Hoffman 117
Subdivision 5
Philip Wehrman 340
Educational Service Unit No. 5 Board
Betty J. Meyer 73
Educational Service Unit No. 9 Board
Scott B. Boyles 1120
Lawrence/Nelson School Board
(three seats to fill)
Colby Fox 291
David A. Ochsner 228
Alicia D. Kucera 301
David J. Theer 293
Ryan Schroer 395
Cole Epley 239
Superior School Board
(three seats to fill)
Matthew Bargen 558
Bradley R. Biltoft 602
Krista Tatro 607
Sandy Creek School Board
(three seats to fill)
Dustin Schoneberg 8
Brian Shaw 12
Chadwick Dane 6
Laurie Kohmetscher 9
Sara R. Hemberger 8
Deshler School Board
(three seats to fill)
Brendan Schardt 31
Ryan Buescher 50
Abby Gausman 31
Andrew Schmidt 29
Dora Galvan 23
Sabreana Wit 26
Thayer Central School Board
(three seats to fill)
Nate Casey 5
Tysen Hissong 5
Karen Kroll 1
Alex Hintz 2
Davenport School Board
(three seats to fill)
Jim Manes 39
Jamie Koch 38
Bradley K. Williams 30
Superior Mayor
Chris Peterson 445
Beaver 1
Carrie J. Lemke 149
Beaver 2
Levi P. Gunn 172
Beaver 3
Rick Disney 171
Superior Airport Authority
(two seats to fill)
Carrie K. Jeffery 405
Lance Teachworth 473
Nelson Mayor
Teraesa Bruce 58
Arlan Drudik 138
Nelson City Council
(two seats to fill)
Doug Porter 164
Chris Corman 147
Hardy Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Sheila Sjoholm 18
Marjorie Renz 12
Nora Village Board
(three seats to fill)
Brad Bargen 10
Amber Epley 1
Robert T. Williams 9
Oak Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Craig R. Lowery 16
Gregory Stichka 13
Lawrence Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Larry J. Mazour 83
Joseph Kathman 96
Kyle Faimon 90
Ruskin Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Nikki Drohman 39
Amendment 1
For 1107
Against 233
Initiative 432
For 1249
Against 270
Initiative 433
For 686
Against 848
