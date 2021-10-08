As part of the world’s quest to combat climate change, leaders of government and industry are pursuing ways to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions associated with electrical generation.
Whether we like it or not, that means moving away from burning fossil energy fuels like coal, oil and natural gas and toward “cleaner” options that include more nuclear power. This has already been happening for some time, and at this point the change is driven by worldwide forces that transcend partisanship or political ideology.
At least if you’re my age (50) or older, however, the mention of nuclear power may turn your thoughts to the Three Mile Island incident of 1979 in Pennsylvania; the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 in Ukraine; the Fukushima Daiichi meltdown of 2011 in Japan following an earthquake and tsunami; and even Jack Lemmon and Jane Fonda in “The China Syndrome,” the 1979 blockbuster motion picture centered on a fictional nuclear plant safety incident in California.
Add in the controversies over where to go with radioactive waste and past news coverage of plant troubles right here in Nebraska, and for many of us the “nuclear option” is fraught with bad memories, negative perceptions and outright fear.
Renewable energy options such as wind farms, solar arrays and hydropower plants may elicit more positive feelings. The rub is that those three, at least, depend on weather and hydrological conditions, which are variable by their nature. The wind has to blow to activate the giant white turbines south of Blue Hill. The sun has to shine on the Hastings Utilities solar farm near the airport. Water has to flow if the blades beneath Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska are going to spin.
So, if we are moving away from fossil energy sources and aspire to someday generate all of our electricity carbon-free, how do we achieve the 24/7/365 supply reliability that intermittent sources like wind and solar cannot guarantee?
How can we maximize and optimize renewable electrical generation but still be sure our lights will come on in the dark of night and the dead of winter? Our economy and our society will not accept lack of certainty in this regard. What is the answer?
I’m no expert on any of this — far from it. But I’m encouraged that, at least from what I hear, the state-of-the-art nuclear generation technology of today is a far cry from what is was in the 1970s, allowing more efficient, adjustable production to complement generation by other means and fewer safety concerns related to mechanical and electrical systems within a plant.
“The energy density of nuclear fuels is so high that some of the new technology individual fuel pellets have the ability to power an average household for more than an entire year using enough pellets to fill a large soup spoon,” said Terry Madson of rural Nelson, an area cattleman and retired university administrator who takes a keen interest in natural resources and energy issues.
Madson served on the planning committee for an upcoming educational forum at Southeast Community College in Lincoln addressing the prospects for next-generation nuclear power to help fill the void.
The Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum is scheduled for Oct. 21 at SEC’s Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Place. For a limited number of participants, a post-conference tour of the Nebraska Public Power District’s Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville will follow on Oct. 22.
The daylong forum in Lincoln on Oct. 21 will bring together public officials, business leaders and electrical industry experts to discuss advanced technologies including small modular reactors, next-generation reactors and micro reactors, as well as advancements in fuel cycle management.
Those wishing to participate may register through Oct. 20.
“This first-of-its-kind forum will highlight reliable, resilient energy solutions,” said Jan Bostelman, an instructor at Southeast Community College who is program chair for the event, in a news release. “Several of the technologies to be discussed are being deployed in Washington, Utah and Wyoming. Nebraskans will hear from the best and the brightest in the industry.”
Leading nuclear businesses including Terra Power, NuScale, Oklo, General Electric, X-Energy and Orano will be represented on the program. So will presenters from the U.S. Department of Energy, the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
The forum will open with an address by Marcus Nichol, senior director of new reactors for NEI. In this role, he leads the industry’s efforts to improve the regulatory, policy and business environment for new reactors.
Keynote speaker will be Heather Feldman, director of innovation in the Nuclear Sector at EPRI.
Feldman leads a team that pursues modernization and maximization of existing nuclear facilities and deployment of advanced reactors. She is directing her organization’s initiative on Artificial Intelligence.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to make opening remarks at the forum. State policymakers who will attend and be part of a panel discussion include state Sens. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Julie Slama of Peru.
It remains to be seen exactly how advanced nuclear technology will become part of the puzzle for meeting Nebraska’s future energy needs. But for those who would like to learn more about what’s involved and what may be possible, the link to learn more about the forum or register for it is http://www.southeast.edu/nanf/.
