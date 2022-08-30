Nurses: On the Front Lines

Nurses continue to provide foundational care at hospitals, urgent-care centers, rehabilitation centers and other facilities.
As the U.S. population ages, they’ve become even more critical to our shared well-being.
At the same time, however, they’re being asked to do more than ever before, as an evolving industry turns to specialization while relying less and less on every day interactions with doctors.
A CHANGING ROLE
It’s not enough just to have a winning bedside manner.
These front-line heroes are taking on an ever-increasing number of roles that have nothing to do with the old “nurse maid” stereotype.
Today, nurses are typically involved with triage in emergency departments, employing expert assessments to stabilize patients.
They serve as a nexus point for a network of doctors, physical therapists, pharmacists and social workers that grows around the ill.
Today, multiple specialists tend to serve a single patient. A nurse smooths the way by utilizing the profession’s vaunted skills as big-picture coordinators.
For less pressing health-care concerns, patients might not see a doctor at all; instead, they deal exclusively with a trusted nurse.
A LIFETIME OF LEARNING
Nurses must be licensed, and often emerge from a variety of degree paths.
But their professional development doesn’t end at the college’s commencement exercise — and their work days don’t always end when their shift does.
Continuing education is a key element, ensuring that nurses are up to date on the latest medical advances while also adding new knowledge and skills as their job description evolves.
They may also produce research for respected medical journals, contributing to the incredible advancements in medicine that are redefining our health goals.
LEADERS IN THE COMMUNITY
With a deep well of empathy, a fast-paced job with huge responsibilities and vast wealth of knowledge, it’s no surprise that nurses are also a force in the community.
Clara Barton, a Civil War-era hero, started the American Red Cross. Hazel Johnson-Brown founded the Center for Health Policy.
Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas was the first nurse elected to the U.S. Congress; two more now serve with her.
Diane Carlson Evans, a former Army nurse, founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation.
Nationwide, countless nurses have established and now operate local health-care facilities aimed at underserved communities, whether they suffer from domestic violence, are battling substance abuse, or simply need prenatal care.
