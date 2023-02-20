For Judy Sandeen, working as the director of campus health services at Hastings College always was about helping the students.
In her nearly 30 years in the role, Sandeen helped to launch a myriad of student organizations focused on peer education and shifted the focus of the health center from a reactive to a proactive approach.
“I’m happy I was in the right place at the right time to help with these things, but the students did it and continue to do it,” Sandeen said. “I know I recognize I was so privileged to be able to work with the students who were willing to work and learn and put themselves out there because this was risky work.”
Sandeen helped to launch peer education groups that focused on issues including HIV/AIDS, acquaintance rape and LGBT issues.
Now 16 years after she retired, Hastings College is naming the nursing skills laboratory at the Bryan College of Health Sciences nursing education center in Mary Lanning Healthcare’s new Medical Office Building in her honor. The goal is to raise $50,000 by March 15.
Sandeen said she was taken aback when first approached by college officials about this honor.
“I had to think about it for a while,” she said. “I feel like I’m far removed from the things that they say I did. I had to think about it, but then I thought this is going to help get more nurses into the field in our area.”
According to information from the college, the Judy Sandeen Nursing Skills Laboratory is a four-bed facility that will allow students to become proficient in bedside nursing techniques such as taking blood pressures, placing intravenous lines and checking heart rates.
The lab is one component of the nursing classrooms, laboratories and offices that will occupy 17,000 square feet on the third floor of the new Medical Office Building.
Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College and president of Bryan College of Health Sciences, said this naming opportunity only makes sense for the college.
“Through her innovative peer education programs at Hastings College, Judy created an environment on campus where all students had robust opportunities to learn about leading healthy, productive lives,” he said. “It is fitting that tomorrow’s nurses, including many who will be taking classes at Hastings College, will learn hands-on nursing skills in a laboratory named in Judy’s honor.”
Hastings College and the Bryan College of Health Sciences are partners with Mary Lanning in establishing the new Bryan campus on the hospital grounds.
Students who enroll in the Bryan nursing education program and choose to get their education in Hastings will take their first year of classes at HC and be part of the campus community in Hastings. After their first year, they will take Bryan classes at Mary Lanning.
The partners hope new Bryan campus in Hastings will help efforts to build up the health care workforce in central Nebraska.
On the partnership between Bryan Health and Hastings College, Sandeen said she believes it really is beneficial to the college and this region.
“As Rich has explained it to me and as I’ve learned more about it, it just looks like it will be as they say a win/win for both the college and the health sciences,” she said.
Sandeen graduated from Hastings College in 1963 with a bachelor of arts and a nursing diploma from Mary Lanning School of Nursing. Then after some discussion and thought, she returned to Hastings College as campus nurse in 1978.
In those early years, Sandeen said, she only worked in the health center a couple of hours a day and served in a reactionary role when students would come in for services.
However, she soon realized that her space wasn’t well known. Through conversations with a nurse on another college campus, Sandeen learned of the Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) concept in which students serve as advocates and peer educators to fellow students about the health center. Sandeen started SHAC at Hastings College in 1984.
It was around that same time that Sandeen became aware of the realities of college life as she would see students coming to her on Mondays with headaches and other signs of hangovers from the weekend. Yet she didn’t know what she could do about it.
Then, through conversations with a student and other college nurses, Sandeen learned about BACCHUS, known then as Boosting Alcohol Consciousness Concerning the Health of University Students. A chapter of this peer education program was started at HC under Sandeen’s leadership, giving students a way to have open conversations about substance abuse.
The next group to be formed was PHIVE-O in 1991 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Sandeen brought a speaker to campus on the topic, but few people turned out for the presentation. She gave up soon thereafter.
That all changed at the encouragement of Hastings College President Thomas Reeves, who brought together a group of administrators, staff and faculty to discuss the topic.
PHIVE-O then was created as a peer education program where students went into the classrooms to provide incoming freshmen with accurate information about and prevention of HIV/AIDS.
College Acquaintance Rape Education (CARE) was created a few years later with the same concept in mind, educating students about safe sex, refusal and rape. The concept came from students in SHAC who had hosted programming on the topic during a month-long educational program on campus.
Some of the students came to Sandeen saying this needed to be a year-round focus like PHIVE-O, so the students worked with her to start that program with the same model and took that topic into the classroom, as well.
With both of those organizations, Sandeen said, there was a strict process of accepting new students to serve as peer educators.
“For PHIVE-O and CARE you couldn’t just be in the group,” she said. “There was an application process, references, try-outs. And then the existing group voted to bring people in or not.”
The goal, she said, was to have a representative group of peer educators, meaning they wanted to have both men and women, students of different ages and students of different races when possible. That meant sometimes quality applicants were turned down because they weren’t needed at that time.
Sandeen said the biggest issue, though, was that they had to be selective with who they chose for membership simply because of the subject matter.
One other group Sandeen helped to start at HC that at the time was very sensitive because of the subject matter was the gay/straight alliance.
The idea of creating such an organization came in the form of a suggestion in the box in her office. While Sandeen had no idea how to start such an organization, the student who made the suggestion was willing to take the lead after being part of such a group in high school.
“The climate wasn’t good for anything like that,” Sandeen said of the organization that was known as the Gay/Straight Support Group at the time. “It was all just word of mouth. We didn’t put up posters to say where we were meeting or anything. As the climate on campus and across the country changed and became slightly more open, it grew.”
The group’s name has changed and morphed over the years and is commonly known today as The Alliance.
In addition to all her work on campus, Sandeen, a licensed registered nurse, also held leadership positions in the Central College Health Association and was a member of the Nebraska and American Nurses Associations. She earned national and regional awards for her leadership in collegiate health education as did the students she led.
In her time at HC, Sandeen was a conduit that allowed for students to follow their passions of helping and educating fellow students. The same can be said for the new skills lab that will bear her name.
While she is modest about her contribution and gives most credit to the students, Sandeen said the response to this fundraising campaign has surprised her.
“I’ve been kind of overwhelmed by the financial response to it,” she said. “It happened really fast in terms of getting halfway there.”
To learn more about the campaign and to make a gift to the Judy Sandeen Nursing Skills Laboratory, visit www.hastings.edu/judysandeen.
