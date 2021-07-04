Adrian George “Buster” Menke, 92, of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at home.
Rosary is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 of Lawrence and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery of rural Lawrence.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrence visitation chapel in Lawrence. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Adrian was born May 31, 1929, in Lawrence to Herman and Agnes (Schroer) Menke. He grew up on a farm south of Lawrence, receiving his education in a rural school south of Lawrence. He entered the U.S. Army on September 16, 1952, and was honorably discharged on September 15, 1954, serving during the Korean War.
He was united in marriage to Maureen E. Faimon on Jan. 21, 1958, in Lawrence. This union was blessed with nine children: Daniel, Joseph, Charles, Edward, Thomas, Timothy, Bernard, Carol and Mary.
The couple lived on a farm in rural Lawrence. He was a farmer his entire life and was also employed by the Co-op for 24 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Adrian loved farming, collecting toy tractors and antiques. He cherished his time playing cards with friends and especially grandchildren at family functions.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joe (Sharon) Menke of Grand Island, Charles (Jan) Menke of Lawrence, Edward (Kim) Menke of Friend, Thomas (Melissa) Menke of Chadron, Timothy (Susi) Menke of Hastings, and Bernard (Gina) Menke of Lawrence; two daughters, Carol (Alan) Jurgensmier of Grand Island and Mary (Chris) Koch of Hastings; 30 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Koester of Lincoln and Lola Yetman of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Sally Menke of Hastings and Marian Herbek of Hastings; brother-in-law, John Hubl of Lawrence; brothers and sisters-in law; Elmer and Maxine Rempe of Superior, Paul and Wanda Faimon, Ron and Barb Buescher, Pat and Cheryl Faimon all of Lawrence, Howard and Agnes Schroer of Lincoln, and Tom and Theresa Kulek of Hastings; and a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Menke; brothers, Vincent Menke, Ralph in infancy; three sisters, Alice Svoboda, Eileen Hubl and MarJean in infancy; brothers-in-law, Frank Jarosik, Glen Koester, Bud Yetman and Ed Svoboda; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Loraine Faimon, Arnold and Martha Faimon, Ray and Vivian Juranek, Lavern and Rita Kohmetscher, Staniel and Angela Juranek, Robert and Maureen Faimon, Robert and Bernadette Novotny, Joan Faimon, Albert Herbek, Jr., Charles Faimon in infancy, Margaret Faimon in infancy, and Charlene Buescher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.