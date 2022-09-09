Adrian O. Choquette, 93, of Minden passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell with the Rev. Evan Winter and Rev. Andrew Sparling officiating. Interment will be held following the service at St. Anne Cemetery, east of Campbell, with military honors presented by the Campbell American Legion. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with a Rosary service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Adrian’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell, Campbell American Legion, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden, or Bethany Home in Minden. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.