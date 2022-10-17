Agnes G. Britten, 97, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in Superior.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior. Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Visitation is from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be held at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Lawrence. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Altar Society.

Tags