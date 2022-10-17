Agnes G. Britten, 97, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in Superior.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior. Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Visitation is from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be held at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Lawrence. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Altar Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.