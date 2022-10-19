Agnes RoseAnn Farrell, 95, from North Platte, Nebraska, more recently Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully October 16, 2022, at Kansas University Medical Center.
She was born April 10, 1927, in Hayes Center, NE. She was the youngest child of Orville and Margaret (Walker) Evans and youngest sibling of Ray, Margaret, Zora, Blaine, Ralph and Paul, all preceding her in death.
RoseAnn married John Leonard Farrell of McCook (he preceded her in death) in 1949 and the two settled in North Platte where she resided until July 2020 when she moved to Kansas City, MO, to live with and be near family.
To say much of RoseAnn’s life is connected to family, first with her own parents and siblings and then her own children, would be an understatement.
RoseAnn lost her first child (Joseph John) an hour after birth and was told she would never have children.
Surprise! Six children soon came: Michael Kevin (Robbinsdale MN), Dennis (Joshua) Farrell, (Kansas City, MO), Thomas and wife Liz Farrell (Papillion NE), Diane and husband Tom Lyngdal (Plymouth MN), Mary Pat and husband Blane Haywood, (Chattanooga TN), Peggy Farrell (Hastings NE).
Grandchildren: Meghan Farrell, Zachary Farrell (Sarah), Ari Farrell, Maureen Farrell, Judson Farrell (Katy), Eric Lyngdal (Sarah), Connor Lyngdal, Kelsey Lyngdal, Meredith Haywood, Bridget DiStefano (Blaise), Mary Margaret Haywood and Jane Ann Haywood.
Great-grandchildren: Tabitha Farrell, Dominic Farrell, Matthew Olson.
A graduate of McCook High School, RoseAnn was offered a Regents Academic Scholarship at the University of Nebraska but was unable to accept it due to family responsibilities.
She continued education at McCook Junior College. The world of business appealed to her, and she continued working at and eventually managed Prest Drug in McCook.
After moving to North Platte, she along with others were founding member of the Lincoln County All Saints Federal Credit Union, now Centris Credit Union.
RoseAnn managed and then became the sole owner of The Shepherd’s Books and Gifts store until her retirement in 2007.
Education remained a lifelong passion for RoseAnn, no doubt instilled in her by her parents, who always had family or boarders living at her parents’ home while completing school.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been set up for North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust Inc. and PEO Chapter EB Scholarship Fund.
A Memorial Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in North Platte with Fr. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant.
Burial will follow the service at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. followed by rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church
For those who are unable to attend the service will be live streamed on our website
