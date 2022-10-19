Agnes RoseAnn Farrell, 95, from North Platte, Nebraska, more recently Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully October 16, 2022, at Kansas University Medical Center.

She was born April 10, 1927, in Hayes Center, NE. She was the youngest child of Orville and Margaret (Walker) Evans and youngest sibling of Ray, Margaret, Zora, Blaine, Ralph and Paul, all preceding her in death.