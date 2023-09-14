It is with great sadness that the family of Aidan Gentert, 16, of Hastings, Nebraska, announce his sudden passing as a result of suicide.
Aidan passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings immediately following the service.
The visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Aidan’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Aidan was born December 30, 2006, on his parents’ first wedding anniversary in Ft. Lewis, WA, to David and Leslie (Cline) Gentert.
Aidan moved with his family to Colorado, Germany, South Carolina, and Texas as his father was active-duty Army. He matured at a very young age, and he made lifelong friends everywhere he moved.
Aidan was up for any new experience, and he was the one you could always count on for anything. As with many others, when COVID hit and Aidan had to do school from home, he struggled with the inability to hang out with his friends.
Once he moved to Hastings and became a student at Hastings Public Schools he came out of his shell and found his “home.”
Aidan excelled at school, voluntarily joined the cross country and track teams, and found a job on his own at Blue Fork because he wanted to make his own money and save for his future plans. Aidan attended Hastings Senior High School where he held A and B grades in all classes including honors classes.
Aidan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, tormenting the dogs, gaming, running cross country and track, skateboarding with Chloe, listening to rap music, telling stories with jokes and sarcasm, and hanging out with his parents and sister.
Aidan was a rock for his mom and Chloe when his dad served multiple deployments. Aidan was loved by so many and will be missed by many more.
Aidan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bud Cline and uncles, Jeff Cline and Michael Gentert.
Survivors include his loving parents, David and Leslie Gentert; best sister, Chloe Gentert; doggies (man’s best friend), Bailey and Gunner; grandparents, Sue (Mimi) and Randy (Papa) Gentert, Laura Cline; aunts and uncles, Sarah and Chet Bennetts, Shauna and Charles Gosch, Thomas Gentert, Theresa and Cody Matson, Lauren and Jason Danczak, Tanner and Morgan Cline; and numerous cousins and close family friends.
As a family, we want to leave you with the selected quotes in honor of Aidan:
“We became friends and not just Father and Son.”
“When a mother loses a son it’s like the world has become silent.”
“A brother is a friend given by nature.”
“It matters not how a man dies, but how he lives.”
“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
