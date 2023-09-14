It is with great sadness that the family of Aidan Gentert, 16, of Hastings, Nebraska announce his sudden passing as a result of suicide. Aidan passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 am Monday, September 18, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings immediately following the service. The visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present at the funeral home Sunday, September 17.

