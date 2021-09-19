Alan V. Hult, 77, of Superior, Nebraska, died on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Superior.
Memorail services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Rev. Brian Pielstick officiating. To honor Alan, casual dress is recommended, especially if it is of his favorite teams, the Huskers or St. Louis Cardinals.
Military honors will follow the service. Burial will take place at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the VFW or the Grand Island Central Community College.
Alan was born on June 21, 1944, in Norfolk to Paul and Martha (Larson) Hult.
He grew up in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School with the Class of 1962. After high school, he entered the Navy in 1963, serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967.
He was united in marriage to Caroline Hood on March 15, 1969, at the First Christian Church in Grand Island.
The couple made Grand Island their home as Alan worked at Agtronic and Chief before spending many years as a teacher at Central Community College.
In 2019. the couple moved to Superior.
Alan loved the St. Louis Cardinals, football and volleyball and enjoyed playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; sons, Jerret (Diana) Hult of Crocket, VA, and Jamie Hult of Superior; daughter, Jody (Larry) Lunzer of Superior; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Floyd Hult of Raymore, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daryl Hult, James Hult, Stanley Hult; and sisters, Wanda Haynes and Rhonda Astroga.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.