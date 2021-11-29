It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Alana Nuss, who passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in her home outside of Sutton, Nebraska at the age of 72 from complications of surgery.
Per Alana’s wishes, there will be no visitation or formal ceremony. Instead, a celebration of life open house for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Alana was born March 17, 1949, in Hastings, NE., to Ruby (Williams) and Guy Atkins. She grew up in Harvard, NE., and married Donald Nuss of Sutton on June 21, 1968. She held numerous jobs, finally retiring from Hastings College as an Administrative Assistant for Marketing in 2011. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She adored every one of her grandchildren and spent every spare moment possible with them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Atkins; her mother, Ruby Moorhead; her step-father, Ray Moorhead; and her brother, Robert Atkins.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Nuss of Sutton; her children, Noel Ford (Mike) of Sutton; Nicole Bragg-Nuss (Zachary) of Lincoln; Lon Nuss (Erin) of Kansas City, KS; and Danielle Nuss of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Abby Ford, Nathalie Ford, Valerie Ford, Matthew Ford, Patrick Bragg, Lorelei Nuss, Maxwell Nuss, and Eloise Nuss; her sister; Rae Ann Lurk (Richard) of Hastings; her brother, Adrian Atkins (Linda) of Rhinelander, WI; and several other close family and friends who will mourn her loss deeply.
