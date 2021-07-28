Albert H. Cook, son of Anita (Wells) and Shelton Cook, was born October 1, 1938, in Lucerne, Colorado.
He departed this life surrounded by family at his home in Deweese, Nebraska, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the age of 82.
Albert married Joan Chvala of Lawrence on February 11, 1961. They were blessed with 2 sons and 2 daughters.
He is survived by his brother Bill; sisters, Norma, Muriel and June; sons, John (Martie) and Scott (Sara) both of Topeka, KS; daughters, Cindy (David) Loring of Orland, ME and Terry (Shawn) Gordanier of Deweese; grandchildren, Melissa Estes (Brian), Brian Loring, Katie (Alex) Howard, Kayla (Nathan) Force, Trevor Gordanier, Trace Gordanier, Rilie (Will) Jones, and Bryce Cook; great-grandchildren, Juniper and Oscar Estes; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese. Father Corey Harrison will be officiating, Rosary service will be at 9:30 a.m.
Albert will be buried in Assumption Cemetery in Deweese. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family suggests to please donation to your favorite charity.
