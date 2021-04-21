Albert W. Robbins, age 66, passed away on April 20, 2021 at Hope Wymore. He was born on June 18, 1954 in Chesapeake, Virginia to Theodore R. Robbins and Mary Brittian. On March 15, 1985, he was united in marriage to Kay Nickel. Albert enjoyed writing poetry and cooking, but most of all, he loved playing and writing music.
Survivors include his wife, Kay of Hastings; daughters, Imee Groves and husband Justin of Hastings, Bree Robbins of Millard, and Mya Robbins of Hastings; grandchildren, Breanna, Elianna, Isabel, Keagan, Ariah, and Carter; sisters, Marie and Alice; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at Hope Wymore. A local celebration of life will be held in Hastings at a later date. Sign Albert’s online register book at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
