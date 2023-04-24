Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alejandra Machado “Montizanti”, 39, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be given to an education fund for her children.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ivone’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Alejandra was born April 22, 1983, in El Terrero Namiquipa, Mexcio, to Pablo and Elsa Maria (Delgado) Machado. She moved to Hastings from Phoenix, AZ, in 2000.
She worked at A-1 Fiberglass in production. She attended Doors of Heaven Church. Alejandra enjoyed singing and all family events as she was the life of these events.
Alejandra was preceded in death by her father, Pablo Machado; infant sister, Martha Gabriela; sisters, Gabriela Machado, Socorro Sepulveda; niece, Zoe Hernandez; and nephew, Dominic Perez.
Survivors include her mother, Elsa Maria Delgado Ortiz of Mexico; children, Mikaela Montizanti, Carlos Alejandro Guajardo, Gabriela Guajardo; siblings, twins Elsa and (Jorge) Alvarado, Cesar Machado, Jorge Machado, Goretti and (Alfredo Garcia) Machado, Theresa and ( Emilio Padron) Machado, Alma and (Nicholas) Ellis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
