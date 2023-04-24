Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alejandra Machado “Montizanti”, 39, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating.