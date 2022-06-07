Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska died on October 11, 2021 in Lincolnshire, Illinois after an extended illness.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Ron) Materniak, Gary (James Needles), Paul (Shelley) and Ken (Liz); 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday June 18, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with graveside rites at Parkview Cemetery following. Memorials may be made to University of Nebraska Foundation Fund #01157070 nufoundation.org, or Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church, Albuquerque, New Mexico, shepherdofthevalleychurch.org/give
