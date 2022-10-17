A funeral service for Alice D. Derr will be held on Friday, October 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Reverend Richard Boring officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Calvary-Lutheran-Church-109006532511492