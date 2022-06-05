Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alice E. Everitt, 92, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
Private family burial will be at Benkelman Cemetery in Benkelman. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to The Kensington.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Alice was born on October 14, 1929, to William C. and Violet L. (Bishop) Britton in Aguilar, Colorado. Alice married Lester L. Everitt on July 7, 1951.
She was the laundry supervisor at Hester Home in Benkelman for many years. Alice grew up on the plains of southern Colorado.
She had many stories about seeing wild horses and waving at the troop trains during the war.
She lived through tough times during the Great Depression amd has been witness to many changes in the world over the years.
She enjoyed camping and fishing with family in the Colorado mountains. Alice and her husband lived in Missouri and ran a grocery store and filling station.
They later relocated to Benkelman and lived there for many years. After her husband’s passing, she moved to Hastings.
For the last few years, she enjoyed her life at the Kensington assisted living. She was passionate about her bingo.
Alice enjoyed morning chat and many of the outings. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Russell Everitt; and son-in-law, Chet Reiman.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Michael and Julia Everitt of Big Springs, Laura Reiman of Trumbull, Becky and Jerry Pursley of Hamilton; grandchildren and spouses, Elton and Sarah Vath, Heather Ramsey, Matthew Reiman, Nikki and Tim Farren, Meeka and Will Howsden, Amanda and Will Railsback, Chelsey and Joshua Buck, Chancey Everitt; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings and spouses, Jack and Gerda Britton, Shirley and Jerry Clements, Billy and Barabara Britton.
