Hastings, Nebraska resident Alice E. Mock, 103, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Private family services will be held for immediate family only at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Alice was born to Henry and Folke (Onken) Ockinga on June 21, 1918, in Spring Ranch, NE. She was baptized on November 15, 1918, and confirmed on April 24, 1932, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
She married Percy J. Mock on January 23, 1938, at the same church in Glenvil. They lived and farmed around Clay Center until 1956 when they moved to Hastings. He went to work as a carpenter and she became a cook. She cooked at Home Oil Café, Ruby’s East Gate Café, Harley’s Café, and Dorothy’s Iron Skillet. She lived in the home they built themselves until five years ago when moved into Homestead Assisting Living.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Percy J. Mock; son-in-law, Stanley Tegler; step-grandson-in-law, Brian Arrants; brothers and spouses, Tony and Freda Ockinga, Walter and Helen Ockinga, Fred and Mabel Ockinga, Jim and Helen Ockinga, and Harold and Millie Ockinga; and sisters and spouses, Sophia and Ted Schultz, Marie and Henry Davis, and Evelyn and John Everson.
Survivors include her daughters & spouse, Karen Tegler of Hastings, Diann & Lyle Fleharty of Hastings; grandchildren & spouses, Steven Tegler, Doug & Tammy Tegler, Cynthia (Tegler) Nordby, Daniel & Kristin Bunde, Robb Bunde & Selina Shultz, Melanie (Bunde) & Kirk Anderson; step-grandchildren & spouse, Michelle (Fleharty) Arrants, Mark & Chrystal Fleharty; bonus grandchild, Brian Hopkins; great-grandchildren & spouse, Mikayla Tegler, David Tegler, Zachery Tagler, Jake Tegler, Danille (Nordby) & Alex Berman, Caylene Nordby, Marcus Bunde, Hailey Bunde, Jackson Bunde, Seth Bunde, Sophia Bunde, Chloe Bunde, Ross Anderson, Zane Anderson; step-great-grandchildren & spouse, Lynzee (Arrants) & Max Reiber, Branden Arrants, Mia Fleharty, Micah Fleharty; bonus great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hopkins, Nathan Hopkins; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Higgs, Lucien Wioskowski; step-great-great-grandchildren, Lucas Reiber, Liam Reiber, Laine Reiber; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended families.
Our family wants to thank Michelle and her staff for all the wonderful care at the Homestead.
