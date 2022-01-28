Alice E. Wiebe, 100, of Beatrice, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice.
She was born March 31, 1921, in Gage County and has lived most of her life in Beatrice.
She graduated from Beatrice High School and married John K. Wiebe on September 2, 1943, at First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice.
She was a librarian in Beatrice Public Schools for 11 years, working in the kitchen at the P.E.O. Home for 11 years and then working part time at Lincoln School in the kitchen for three years until her retirement.
She is a lifetime member of the First Mennonite Church, where she had been active in the Ladies Mission Society and taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of PTA.
Survivors include her son, Daniel J. and wife Dawn J. Wiebe of Hastings; two grandsons, Zachary J. and wife Kelli N. Wiebe and children Scarlet, Alice and Kyler of San Antonio, TX, Kirk A. and wife Amber Wiebe and son Shepard of Lincoln; and one sister, Marjorie Epp of Beatrice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margarete Penner Thimm; her husband John K., who died July 16, 1977; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Beverly Wiebe; brother and sister-in-law, Randolph and Rosa Thimm; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Allen Unruh; brother-in-law, Donald Epp Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Private inurnment of the cremains will be in the First Mennonite Cemetery of rural Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
