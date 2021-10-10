Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alice M. Longhorn, 70, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. in Hastings.
Private family services will be held. No viewing, visitation or cremation will take place.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Memorials may be directed to her family in care of DeWitt Funeral Home, 1247 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
Alice M. Longhorn was born May 31, 1951, in Goodland, Kansas, to Herb Catlett and Mildred Wilnerd.
She was a volunteer for several years with CASA in Spencer, Iowa, and volunteered with the Hastings 4-H, Saddle Up Club, for 20 years.
Alice enjoyed sewing and fishing with her grandkids.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Regina Evans of York; grandsons, Jacob (Kristin) Evans of Algona, Iowa,, Jasper (Alli) Evans of Danbury, and Cody (Tina) Marlow of Beemer; great-granddaughter, Bristol; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Alli, Jackson, Sam, Faith, Patience, and Eric.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Scott Wilnerd.
