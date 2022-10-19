Allan G. Schmidt, 73, of Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Services will be Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Inurnment will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.
There will no viewing as his wishes were to be cremated. Book signing will be Friday from 3-8: p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.
Memorials can be directed to Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Platte Valley Youth for Christ or Sons of the Legion. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Campbell Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Allan Gene Schmidt was born in Minden, NE, to Leo and Lulu (Keister) Schmidt on September 1, 1949.
Allan graduated from Campbell High School with the class of 1967. He attended college at Central Technical Community College in Hastings, graduating with an associate of applied arts degree in field service management technology.
He was united in marriage to Jeanie Parks on June 21, 1970, and this union was blessed with three kids.
His family was very important to him. He enjoyed going to his grandkids’ activities.
He spent his life working as a farmer and truck driver, driving for Werner Construction, RiteWay Milk and T-L Irrigation. He was a lifetime member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Leo.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jeanie of Campbell; his three children and spouses, Scott (Teresa) of Campbell, Becky (Jeff) Schernikau of Hastings, Chad of Campbell; grandchildren, Alyssa, Trenton and Addison Schmidt, Jarrun (Mollie) and Taylin Schernikau, Isaak Grube, Ayden, Hadleigh and Kynadi Schmidt; his two “foreign daughters”, Mia Bahl Jensen of Denmark and Mariel Lillifosse of Norway; mom, Lulu Schmidt of Hastings; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger (Diann) of Hastings, Lenard (Dana) of Tacoma, WA, Rodney (Vickie) of Hastings; brother-in-law, Dave Parks of Loveland, CO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deb (Mike) Crom of Bennett, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
