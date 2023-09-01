Allen Brandt, 71, of Harvard, Nebraska died August 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, NE.
Funeral services were held at Harvard First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023, with pastor Dan Albers officiating. Burial followed the service at First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard.
Allen was born on October 1, 1951, in Aurora, NE to Dean and Naomi (Mick) Brandt. As he grew, he lived in Aurora, Giltner, and Clay Center. He graduated from Clay Center Public Schools.
He was united in marriage to Rosalie Adams on February 28, 1969, in Hastings, NE. The couple lived in Harvard where he was employed by Dahlsten Truck Line until his retirement.
Allen enjoyed driving his truck and deer hunting.
Allen is survived by his wife, Rosalie, daughters Nobalee Nelson, Jeanie Pelotte, and Brenda Gimpel, brother Mitch Brandt, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
