Allen Dale Cramer, 74, of Hastings, NE, passed away on May 10, 2022, in his new home of Peoria, AZ.
Allen requested no funeral service. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be at a later date.
Allen was born October 19, 1947, in Hastings where he graduated from St. Cecilia High School in the Class of 1966.
He served in the Army National Guard for six years and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned his BS in Distributive Education.
Allen lived in Lincoln for 30 years where he worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. After retiring from Goodyear in 1999, he moved back to Hastings where he was the manager of Allen’s Sporting Goods Department and ended his working career at the Eaton Corp.
Allen and his wife moved to Peoria, AZ, in August 2021, leaving behind a yard he made perfect (he didn’t miss the work!).
Allen’s greatest and most important achievement in life was being a wonderful husband and father.
Allen was a hard worker and perfectionist in all that he did. Allen loved to explore but loved spending time with his family the most!
Allen spent the last 29 years of his life battling three bouts of head and neck cancer. He was so courageous and amazingly positive and upbeat through it all.
Allen finally succumbed to his fourth bout of head and neck cancer with much courage and grace.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Cramer; his mother, Victoria Cramer (Dondlinger); brother, Ronald Cramer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Jean Koch.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn Cramer (Koch); son Tyler Cramer (Omaha); and daughter and son-in-law, Jill, and Bob Ogston (Crystal River, FL); his siblings and their spouses, Max and Diane Cramer (Glendale, AZ), Maxine and Charles Doht (Hastings), Wanda and Craig Topham (Bladen), Victor and JoAnn (deceased) Cramer (Martinsville, IN), John and Jodi Cramer (Hastings), and Patricia Cramer (Holdrege); sibling-in-laws Kathy (deceased) and Darrell Anderson (Blue Hill) and Steve and Jeannie Koch (Palm Springs, CA); and many loving aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
