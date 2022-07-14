Hastings, Nebraska, resident Allen K. Hoylman, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
The burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Roseland Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.