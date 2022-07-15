Hastings, Nebraska, resident Allen K. Hoylman, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
The burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Roseland Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Allen was born September 7, 1938, in Omaha to Walter and Faye (Joynt) Hoylman.
He graduated from Hastings High School in 1955. Allen married Gwen Munroe on November 8, 1959. He served in the National Guard for seven years.
Allen repaired musical instruments at Hastings Piano Company until it closed, then went to work for Whitten’s Lawn Care and Hastings Utilities at the Whelan Energy Center for 25 years until his retirement.
He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Allen loved gardening, hunting, woodworking, and tools, and was a knife collector.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Gwen Hoylman of Hastings; children and spouses, Dee and Dave Sypherd of Ayr, and David and Mary Hoylman of Omaha; grandchildren and spouses, Kayla and Zach Dean of Hastings, Lindsey and Rob Simonson of Hastings, Evan Hoylman of Phoenix, AZ, and Micah Hoylman of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Logan Dean, Lilah Dean, Gannon Simonson, and Vivian Simonson; and halfsister, Laurie Lush of Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.