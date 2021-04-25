Geneva, Nebraska, resident Allen Minor Headrick Jr., 94, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Fairmont.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley with Pastor James Moll officiating. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
