Hastings, Nebraska resident Alvera Cora (Alber) Beach, 98, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, and Hastings resident Ronald Lee Beach, 74, passed away December 29, 2020, both at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial for Alvera and Ronald will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with military rites for Ronald provided by the Hastings Military Honor Guard. Book signing is 9-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Alvera and memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date in memory of Ronald. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.