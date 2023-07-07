Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Alvin J. “Al” Mangers, 90, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, NE.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.