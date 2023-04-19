Sutton, Nebraska resident Alyce Mary Leininger, 93, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home in Sutton.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE., with Father Doug Daro officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Born on February 23, 1930, Alyce was the daughter of Fred and Etta Leininger and grew up on a farm near Sutton. She attended Sutton High School and went on to attend Marymount College in Salina, Kansas for one year, before embarking on a career in teaching that would span over 40 years.
After Marymount, Alyce taught school in Kearney and North Platte, Nebraska. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with an elementary education major from Kearney State College. She then began teaching first-grade pupils in the Lincoln, Nebraska, public schools.
While teaching, Alyce earned her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska. She taught at McPhee Elementary School (next to the State Capitol), in Lincoln, Lancaster County, Nebraska. McPhee was associated with the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, using the school to train students working towards a degree in education.
The room's walls were made of glass, so that the UNL students could observe the teachers’ teaching methods. Alyce was known for her innovative teaching methods and served as a mentor for aspiring educators.
After retiring in 1990, Alyce returned to her parent’s farm in Sutton, where she lovingly cared for her mother Etta, until Etta’s death in 1999 at the age of 99.
Throughout her life, Alyce was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton and served in the Altar Society. She was an avid gardener, coach, singer, sewer, and crafter, and her family and friends fondly remember her joyous demeanor and many talents. We enjoyed her homemade angel food cakes and rhubarb custard pies for our birthdays, and her sweet potatoes during the holidays.
She tended to her beautiful flower gardens spread over most of the family’s farmstead. She especially loved roses and hollyhocks.
She coached summer softball teams in Sutton for many years. She sang with The Melodears of Hastings (a barbershop chorus of about 25 women). She served as a mentor for the TeamMate Mentoring Program within the Sutton public schools.
She attended Cornhusker Football games and was a season ticket holder from 1958 to 2022. In her 93 years, Alyce touched the lives, of countless individuals throughout her career in education and her involvement in her community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Etta (Lohmeier) Leininger, and her siblings Marguerite (Oscar) Rodgers, Lynn Leininger, Gene (Dona) Leininger, Max (Regina) Leininger, Anthony Leininger, Ken Leininger, Leo (Delores) Leininger, Duane Rasby, and Jacqueline (Richard) Ochsner.
She is survived by her sister Joan Rasby of Sutherland, Nebraska, her brother Steve (Marcia) Leininger of Sutton, Nebraska, sister-in-law Ann Leininger of Wyoming, and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
