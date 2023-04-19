Sutton, Nebraska resident Alyce Mary Leininger, 93, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home in Sutton.

A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE., with Father Doug Daro officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.