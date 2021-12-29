Amanda Hinzmann, 47, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on December 20, 2021.
Amanda was born August 2, 1974 to David and Janice Francis in Atlantic, IA. The family moved to Hastings, NE in July 1983 where she grew up. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1992 and received her Associates degree in Accounting in 1994. Amanda married her high school sweetheart Bill Hinzmann Jr. on August 12, 1995. They have 3 children, Cole, Austin and Abigail.
The family moved from Lincoln to Goodyear, AZ in June 2006. Amanda’s life was truly all about others. It began with her marriage to the love of her life Bill. They were deeply in love. They spent life together, raising their children, having date nights, enjoying sports and much more. They were Blessed with 3 incredible children and two precious grandsons. It was Amanda’s joy to love on them, serve them, and be there for them.
Amanda wanted and had a tight knit family. They enjoyed being together. She loved taking care of Brady and Brooks, she would light up just talking about them. Amanda had a variety of interest and talents. Her financial and organizational abilities served her well. She started Estrella Bookkeeping in 2011, and served many clients.
Amanda re-dedicated her life to God and was recently baptized. She enjoyed listening to worship music and reading her Bible.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Cole and wife Tyler of Waddell, AZ; son, Austin of Goodyear, AZ; daughter, Abigail of Goodyear, AZ; 2 grandsons, Brady Hinzmann and Brooks Hinzmann; father, David (Connie) Francis of Goodyear, AZ; grandmother, Katherine Francis of Ottumwa, IA; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Rogene Hinzmann of Hastings, NE; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Krystal Weathers of Grain Valley, MO; nieces, Audrey Weathers and Jenna Weathers; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Francis; brother, Troy Francis and grandparents, James Francis, James Mitchell Jr. and Helen Fabritz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.