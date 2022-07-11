Andrew “Andy” Loehr, 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away July 8, 2022, of covid. Born June 5, 1933, in Turtle Creek, PA to William and Janet (Fulton) Loehr.
Andy played football and baseball at Turtle Creek High School. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates but accepted a football scholarship from the University of Nebraska in 1951. He played for Coach Glasford and finished his career playing in the 1955 Orange Bowel.
In 1957, he married LulaBelle (Lu) Wilson from Edgar, NE. This year, they celebrated 65 years together. Andy coached football and taught at McCook, Lincoln High, and Lincoln Northeast. His 1960 McCook team was undefeated, and Andy went on to win the state championship with his 1968 Lincoln High team.
Survivors include his brother Bill; two children Annette (Kurt) VanNorman and Jeff (Paula) Loehr; grandchildren Kyle (Amanda) VanNorman, Alex (Tyler) VanNorman, and Sadie Loehr; great-granddaughter Ashlyn VanNorman; sister-in-law Dolores Wilson.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 14th at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ Street from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15th at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16th in Edgar, NE.
Memorials may be given to the Lincoln High School Hall of Fame, Lincoln Northeast Hall of Fame, or McCook Wall of Fame.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
