Hastings, Nebraska resident Andrew Leighty, 36, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Lifehouse Church in Hastings with Pastor Brett Mackey officiating. The family is requesting casual attire or “Andy Strong” shirts be worn to the service. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established for Brianna and Colten’s education. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Andrew was born July 28, 1985, in Hastings, NE to Todd Jensen and Rebecca (Leighty) Schreckengost. He received two Associates' Degrees from Central Community College. Andrew married Alexandrea Ramirez on August 5, 2006.
Andrew was a manager at Hydroplains Irrigation Company. He was a member of Lifehouse Church. Andrew was an avid supporter of ALS in the Heartland, was an outdoorsman, and a very hard worker.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Jensen, Donna Jensen, Bill Leighty, and Pearl Leighty; and mother-in-law, Evette Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Alex Leighty; daughter, Brianna Leighty; son, Colten Leighty; mother and spouse, Becky and Aaron Schreckengost; father, Todd Jensen; brothers, Jared Jensen, Jordan Jensen, Jason Jensen; step-brother, Zach Schreckengost; niece, Jaelynn Jensen; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family; brother-in-law, Mason Ramirez; father-in-law, Jeff Ramirez.
