Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings Nebraska, currently of Pueblo, CO, went to be with the Lord at home surrounded by family on August 23, 2021.
He was born an only child on June 3, 1954, in Dallas, TX, the son of late Eleanor and Paul Mueller. On Sept. 4, 1971, he married Terry Lynn Beyers in Kenner, LA, who survives. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years as a Small Arms Specialist.
He loved The Lord, the great outdoors, volunteering in various organizations, hunting, fishing, working on vehicles and serving people in need. He always gave what he had and sometimes what he didn’t.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Lance Todd of Staplehurst, NE; grandchildren, Shelby, (Elijah), Audrey and Tanner; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Daryl Michalski of Burwell, NE; grandchild, Paul; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Consuella Mueller of Pueblo CO; grandchildren, Adrian, Alex, Dante, and Diego.
Mr. Mueller was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor; father, Paul; and grandchildren, Anthony Mueller and Coltin Todd
Celebration of Life Service will be held at North Shore Assembly, 100 W 33rd St in Hastings on September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Memorials and cards may be sent to 775 South St, Staplehurst, NE 68439
