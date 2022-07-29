Andrew Weir passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home in Hastings, Nebraska one day shy of his 91st birthday.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
He was born on July 27, 1931, in Pawnee City, NE to Byron and Anna (Nestle) Weir. He grew up in Guide Rock, NE, worked on the farm, and received his education at Eckly School. He entered the U.S. Army in July 1956 and was honorably discharged in April 1958.
Andrew married Jan Lou Hacker on October 18, 1962, and the couple resided in Hastings. He worked multiple jobs throughout his lifetime, notably at the Ammunition Depot, Martin Lumber Company and Western Land Roller. After a short retirement he worked for JBS Swift until he was 80 years old. Working was his passion throughout his life.
He is survived by his sons, John Weir of Hastings, David (Twila) Weir of Wymore; his daughter Felicia Weir-Melendez of Hastings; two grandchildren, Tanner (Amber) Weir of Lincoln, Andrea (Hector) Melendez-Figueroa; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Anelise, and Alexander all of Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John; and sisters Dorothy Eastwood, Neoma Weiso, Shirley Bolton, Maxine Scheidler, Julia McConathy, Grace Wheelock.
