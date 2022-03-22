Ayr, Nebraska resident Angela Joy “Angie” Scheideler, 54, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home.
Private family burial will be held at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Angie was born August 11, 1967, in Columbus, OH to Terry Ralph & Joyce (Tate) Lovett. She moved to Nebraska from Ohio in 1994. Angie married John A. Scheideler on May 12, 2001. She was a homemaker.
Angie was preceded in death by her father, Terry Ralph Lovett, and mother-in-law, Mary Scheideler.
Survivors include her husband, John Scheideler of Ayr; children & spouses, Cody Bland & Michelle Bailey of Lincoln, Colton Bland of Ayr, Claire Scheideler of Ayr; grandchildren, Malachi Bland of Kearney, Grayson Bland of Kearney; mother, Joyce Lovett of Hastings; brothers & spouses, Jeff & Sandy Lovett of Bladen, Courtney & Shelly Lovett of Blue Hill; father-in-law, Marvin Scheideler of North Loup; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
