Angela "Angie" M. Kocher, 50, Ascension Via Christi Health Systems nurse practitioner, died Friday, September 1, 2023.
Angie attended and graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, NE.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary in Wichita, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin Mangers, Jr..; husband, Joshua Kocher; nephew, Rolyn Javier.
She is survived by her mother, Janell (Mark) Mangers-White; brothers, Brian Mangers, Paul (Tabitha) Mangers, Donald (Sidra Connell) Javier; stepsons, Gavin Michael Forrest (Juliana) Kocher, Gabriel Mason Kocher; stepgrandson, Mason Kocher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 .
Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
