Juniata, Nebraska resident Angela Wolfe, 43, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover, Hastings Middle School Garden Project, Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, or Special Scoops. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Angela’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Angela was born June 10, 1978, in Hastings, NE to Arnold and Georgia (Mazour) Schiefelbein. She graduated from Adams Central High School and Central Community College. Angela married Gary Wolfe on June 22, 2001.
Angela worked at Shopko, Geiger & Dietz Optical, Start Over Rover, and Hastings Feline Coalition, and was a caregiver. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and three infant siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Wolfe; brothers and spouses, Allan & Heidi Miller, Steven & Julie Schiefelbein; sisters and spouses, Rita & Scott Peshek, Arlene & TJ Hamik; nieces and nephews, Hannah Wanek, Jackson Miller, Landon Miller, Tanner Peshek, Olivia Peshek, Blaine Hamik, Stacey Schiefelbein, Sharyl McElfish, Owen Wanek, Riley Conger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.