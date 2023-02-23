Angelica Edwards-Kouma, 22, of Wymore, NE, passed away February 17, 2023.
She was born to Jasson Kouma and Lisa Marie Garcia on November 27, 2000, in Omaha, NE.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
She is survived by children, Alice Delphine Marie and Joey Dean Allen Collins, Amberial Snow Kouma (Amber), Harley David Edwards, Cypress Aaron Edwards of Fairfield; sister, Mallory Rose Purcell of Lincoln; sister, Brealian Marie Kouma of Kearney; uncle, Forrest Loran Outcalt of Dallas, TX; fiancé, Michael E. Collins of Wymore; parents, Jasson Kouma and wife Florenda, Lisa Garcia and Jeff Oberholtz; bonus parents, Jeffrey and Cathy Paulk; grandparents, James Dixon of Superior, Kirk Imler of Belvidere, Rick Fry of Ulysses; bonus brothers and sisters, Kayden Jay Paulk, Chris James Dean Paulk, Dorie Paulk and Jarrod Dubois and family, all of Fairfield, Savanna Kisicki of Trumbull; and beloved friend, Olivia Borjon.
Your wings so very delicate, but your spirit conquers all. You gave us so much joy on earth, but God now reclaims his prize — Spread your wings and fly my Angel.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 26, at Forge Christian Church in Hastings, NE. The family will greet friends Friday evening, February 24th from 5-7 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com.
