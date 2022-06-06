Anita M (Cotner) (Parks) Parker, 92, died in Wahoo, Nebraska on June 3, 2022.
She was born in York, NE to Raymond and Velma Cotner February 11, 1930.
She is survived by sons, Rand (Mary) Parks of Ankeny, IA, Gene (Jane) Parks of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Mary Lu Parks of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Robert, grandson Nathan, husband Eugene Parks and husband William Parker.
Anita had 92 great years as a dear friend to many. She enjoyed family, playing cards, traveling with family and taking care of many. She leaves many smiles and wonderful memories with many friends and family. She donated her body to UNMC. A Memorial and Burial Services will be at a later date.
