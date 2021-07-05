Ann C. Konen, the daughter of Rosie (Hemberger) and Francis P. Horton, was born October 6, 1929, at Bladen, Nebraska.
She departed this life on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Superior.
Ann lived in Bladen, Hastings and the Guide Rock communities. She received her formal education attending the Hastings schools and graduated with the class of 1948.
She then attended accounting school and was employed with Dutton-Lainson for a few years and then worked for Lincoln Telephone Company until moving to Guide Rock in 1965.
She was united in marriage with William “Bill” Konen on June 18, 1955, at Hastings. After moving to Guide Rock, they started a dairy farm and raised cattle. Her husband, Bill, passed away on June 4, 2009.
Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud and the Altar Society. In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing, reading, walking, Tai Chi classes and coffee time at the senior center. Bill and she enjoyed attending dances and wintering in southern Texas.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Bill; sisters, Cecilia Durham, Mary Flynn, Genevieve Stoeckinger and Rita Miller; brothers, Francis P. Horton, Jr, and Joseph Horton; sisters-in-law, Mary Belle Horton and Shirley Horton; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Durham, James Flynn, Roy Stoeckinger and Joe Miller Sr.
Surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Paul Frank officiating. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Visitation is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
