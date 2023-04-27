Ann McEvoy died September 25, 2022 at her home in Garden Grove, California at age 83.
She was born to the family of Tony and Esther Larson McEvoy on March 15, 1939 in Marshall, Missouri. She started to school in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Saint Cecilia's High School in Hastings, Nebraska with the class of 1957.
She earned a Bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska in 1961, then moved to California where she taught elementary grades in the Ocean View School District in Huntington Beach for 39 years. She also earned a Master's degree while she was employed in education.
She married Robert Smith in 1968 and was later divorced.
Ann was an avid reader and an accomplished seamstress and cook. She enjoyed traveling and made two trips to Ireland to visit her Irish cousins with whom she maintained correspondence for many years. When her family visited her, she enjoyed taking them to many of the well-known places in southern California.
She always spent some summer vacation time with her family in Nebraska and lowa but her favorite place was California where she lived, worked, and enjoyed her friends.
She is survived by her brother, Tony (Carolyn), of West Des Moines, lowa; a nephew, Andy, and his children, Zoey and Frank; a niece, Stacey Baalman (Steve) and their son, Matthew; cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in lowa Falls on May 12th, 2023 with burial at St. Peter's Cemetery near Coulter, lowa where her parents and other relatives are buried.
