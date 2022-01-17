Anna J. Rempel, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Henderson, Nebraska.
She was born June 24, 1932, in Arnold, NE to John and Clara (Stephens) Halouska. Anna had five siblings. She attended school in Arnold and later in Aurora.
Anna married Harlan Kauk in July of 1948 and had four children. She was later married to John Flemming in May of 1977. John passed away in December of 2003. She then married Walter Rempel in February of 2005. Walter passed away in May of 2020.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Kathalyn Cushing (Donald) of Harvard; son, Thomas Kauk (Dianna) of McCook; son, Terry Kauk (Khris) of Valley Center, KS; grandchildren, Deanna Schmidt of Omaha, Crystal Bryant (Mark) of Independence, KS, David Cushing of Harvard, Kimberly Funk (Jason) of Hastings, Tammy Carlson (Robert) of Springfield, MO, Amy Bratton of Kansas City, MO, Peggy Kauk of McCook, April Duff (Michael) of Warwick, RI, and Theron Kauk of Snohomish, WA; 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by husbands, John Flemming and Walter Rempel; son, Jesse Wells (born Timothy Ray Kauk) passed in 2013 of Multiple Sclerosis; and her five siblings.
Anna was a strong Christian woman and was a member of multiple churches in her life. No matter what church she was attending, she retained her faith and would share it with those around her on occasion. She loved to make people laugh and was always quick witted. Everyone loved to banter with her. Anna loved antiques and had her own antique store in Harvard which brought customers from all over the state and Midwest. Even after she sold her antique business, she continued to collect antiques and even sold them on occasion. She loved going to garage sales with John when he was still alive and with her kids. The trips in the motorhome with Walt were an important period in her life, as they met a lot of new friends who were also “winter Texans.”
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hall Chapel in Lincoln, KS. Graveside funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, KS.
Condolences may be left at hallchapel.com.
