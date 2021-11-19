Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A Visitation is planned at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 5 - 7 pm. A memorial service in his hometown of Osmond will be held at a later date and inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
Tony died on November 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his parents and sister. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Tony was born at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, NE on July 5th, 1963, to Richard and Kathleen (Neitzke) Johannsen. He was baptized on August 4th, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond where he was later confirmed. He moved from Lincoln with his parents to his maternal grandfather’s farm near McLean in 1965. He attended grade school at McLean and graduated from Osmond High School in 1981.
Tony was all about cars from the time he was a little boy and later had a collection of race cars, many of them NASCAR-related. He knew types, years, and models of nearly every car you could point to from the early 50’s on.
Tony always made many friends and always attended church in any city in which he lived and worked. After working in Norfolk and Wayne, he decided to attend Southeast Community College at Milford where he graduated in 2004 with a Parts Marketing and Management degree. Most of the students there were young enough to be his children, but he fit right in with them and made lifelong friends.
Tony lived with his cat “Murphy” in Holstein and was employed by the Ford Dealership in Hastings. He was an elder at his church in Holstein and will be greatly missed by the congregation there who loved him so much and supported him through his illness.
Tony is survived by his parents, Rich and Kathy Johannsen of McLean; his sister, Melissa and her fiancé Robert Schmitz of Omaha; aunt, Carolyn Pugsley of Beatrice; cousins, Lisa Pugsley of Shawano, WI, and Jason and Siou Pugsley and sons Jaylen and Soren of Crystal Lake, IL.
