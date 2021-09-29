Anthony Daugherty, 58, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Services are pending.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 3:45 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.