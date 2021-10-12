Hastings, Nebraska resident Anthony Daugherty, 58, passed away September 26, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday October 16, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Larry Harvey officiating. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery. A Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday October 15, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Cards and memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Anthony Daugherty was born June 9, 1963, in Hastings to Ronald and Jessie (Henry) Daugherty. He remained living in Hastings, working for Russ’s IGA for over 30 years and working part-time at Pastime Lanes.
In 2020, Tony was inducted into the National Bowling Hall of Fame. He bowled in travel leagues for years, going town to town with his friends. Tony bowled in the National Bowling Tournament for 31 consecutive years. Additionally, he was the past President of the Hastings Bowling Association.
Tony is survived by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Daugherty; and brother, Major Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.