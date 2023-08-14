Anthony “Tony” William Seizys was born on September 8, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed away on August 10, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 85 years.
He was the only child of Leo and Francis (Serutis) Seizys, both of Lithuanian descent. Despite the challenges of being raised in an urban environment, he graduated with honors from Roman Catholic High School in 1955. He was then selected to be a member of the highly sought after inaugural class of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated in 1959 and went on to pilot training in Marianna, Florida and Lubbock, Texas. He served his country honorably in the skies over Vietnam in 1969.
Although primarily trained as a pilot, Tony’s career deviated from the typical pilot’s path when he realized family was more important than flying (a pursuit he cherished) and he selflessly surrendered his flying status, an almost unheard of decision in the career of an airman. His family was more important than his personal aspirations, a common theme of Tony’s life. He completed his formal education with a master’s degree in geodetic science, and served as a surveyor, a TAC officer for both the Air Force Academy and West Point Military Academy, and a university ROTC commander, retiring from the Air Force after serving 22 years. His occupations after retirement included high school and college educator, draftsman, part-time flight instructor, special needs aide, librarian, and school bus driver.
Tony married the enduring love of his life, Patricia Ann Johansen on July 30, 1960, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Omaha, NE.
He and Pat raised eight children of their own and provided foster care and love to nineteen additional children. The family moved twenty-five times before finally settling in Seward, NE.
Aside from work and family, Tony enjoyed not only reading but studying and dissecting the Bible, and many considered him a true biblical scholar. Despite understandable obstacles inherent in having a large family, Tony found great joy in sharing God’s natural wonders while camping with his family.
He was a self-taught handyman, carpenter and antique furniture refinisher. He was the rare individual who would enjoy looking at an atlas as much as reading a non-fiction book. Tony had a beautiful singing voice and loved to play the harmonica and accordion. He was a talented sketch artist.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia: children, Teresa (Mark) Heidemann of Seward, NE; Jeffrey (Rae) Seizys, of Michigan City, IN; Michael Seizys, of Lewistown, MT; Susan (Don) Nelson of Elkhorn, NE; Michelle (Paul) Wibbels of Hastings, NE; Carrie Marion of Omaha, NE; David Seizys of Lincoln, NE; and Nichole Seizys of Lincoln, NE; 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a stepsister and a stepbrother.
He was preceded in death by his parents. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a wonderful life shared with Tony.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on August 17 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating the Mass. The graveside service and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Seward at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.
