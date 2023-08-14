Anthony “Tony” William Seizys was born on September 8, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed away on August 10, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 85 years.

He was the only child of Leo and Francis (Serutis) Seizys, both of Lithuanian descent. Despite the challenges of being raised in an urban environment, he graduated with honors from Roman Catholic High School in 1955. He was then selected to be a member of the highly sought after inaugural class of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated in 1959 and went on to pilot training in Marianna, Florida and Lubbock, Texas. He served his country honorably in the skies over Vietnam in 1969.