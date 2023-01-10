Hastings, Nebraska Antoinette Sue Petersen, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Antoinette’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Antoinette was born March 22, 1955 in Hastings, NE to Robert and Shirley (Lantis) Lorence. She attended Esbon Elementary until 6th grade. Her family moved to Hastings in 1965. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1973. Antoinette married Dale “Pete” Petersen on June 24, 1989, in Hastings, NE.
Antoinette worked for Hastings Regional Center in the recreation and activities department. Later on, she worked at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital as a secretary on the subacute floor. Antoinette also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a substitute carrier. She was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church. Antoinette enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved going to breakfast with her mom.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lorence; brother, Charles “Chuck” Lorence; and nephew, Maury Lorence.
Survivors include her husband Dale “Pete” Petersen of Hastings, NE; children, Amber Harris of Anchorage, AK, Shelby Petersen & Dustin Ginn of Trumbull, NE; grandchildren, Alex, Landyn, Abell; mother Shirley Lorence of Hastings, NE; sibling & spouse Robert & RaeAnn Lorence of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law Sally Lorence of Trumbull, NE; numerous nieces & nephews.
