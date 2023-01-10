Hastings, Nebraska Antoinette Sue Petersen, 67, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.