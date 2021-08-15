Antonette “Toni” Turner, 101, of Bladen, Nebraska, died Friday, August 13, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in McCook.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at the United Methodist Church in Bladen with the Rev. Dan Albers and Pastor Connie Karr officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and 11 a.m. to service time Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Willa Cather Foundation or the Bladen United Methodist Church.
